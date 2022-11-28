Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed

Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings.

In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King Road home, swaths of social media users are questioning, among other things, whether one of the victim’s dogs was heard barking at the time of the attacks. The answer, some speculate, could indicate whether the animal might have been familiar with the attacker, who has evaded police since the Nov. 13 tragedy.

However, Aaron Snell, director of communications for the Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital investigators "have made no confirmation on the dog," other than that it was in the residence when officers arrived just before noon.

Snell was responding on Sunday to a question asking if police had confirmed that the animal was "not barking," as some have speculated.

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, officials have said. Police have not identified any suspects and have not recovered a murder weapon.

Police have called the attack "targeted," but have not said who was the intended victim.

Snell previously told Fox News the results of forensics tests and DNA analyses are still pending. He added that investigators are making "substantial progress" in the case.

Police said Sunday they had received more than 488 "digital media submissions" via the FBI portal.

Investigators have determined all four victims were likely stabbed in their sleep sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, after they had returned home from a night out. Some of the victims appeared to have tried to defend themselves.

They are believed to have been killed using a single "fix-blade knife," police have said. Two other roommates were inside the home on the bottom floor at the time of the murders and were uninjured.

Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills said investigators had collected 103 pieces of evidence from the crime scene and took an estimated 4,000 photos as of Wednesday.

"We’ve conducted multiple 3D scans of the residence, and we have hundreds of hours used by technicians and investigators, including our forensics teams and detectives from multiple agencies," Wills continued.

Meanwhile, officials said late Tuesday that investigators had received information that Goncalves could have had a stalker. Investigators "looked extensively" into those reports, and "have pursued hundreds of pieces of information" related to the stalker tip.

As of Wednesday, they had been unable to confirm the information or identify a stalker. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier added that police learned while conducting interviews that Goncalves "had made some comments about a stalker."

"And we have followed up looking at specific time frames and specific areas of town," he continued. "So far, we have not been able to corroborate it. But we're not done looking into that piece of information."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has since allocated up to $1 million toward the ongoing investigation.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180 , submitting tips through tipline@ci.moscow.id.us , and sending digital media here.

