Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before killings

Idaho murders: New details emerge from exclusive surveillance video | Fox News Video Surveillance video appears to show University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before they were killed.

EXCLUSIVE: Newly disclosed surveillance video said to have been taken early on Nov. 13 appears to show slain University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking with a man in downtown Moscow hours before the quadruple stabbing in a rental house steps away from campus.

The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on a man seen at the food truck whom police have said is not a suspect.

"Maddie, what did you say to Adam?" a woman asks as the group walks under an outdoor surveillance camera.

"Like, I told Adam everything," the second woman replies.

The first woman's voice appears to match that of Goncalves on her TikTok.

The video was provided to Fox News Digital by Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, the creators and administrators of the "University of Idaho Murders - Case Discussion" Facebook group.

They told Fox News Digital it was provided to them by a Moscow resident who previously submitted it to police and believes making it public can provide greater context about the incident.

Fox News Digital reviewed the video but is using only stills to protect the source's privacy.

According to police, Goncalves and Mogen left the Corner Club bar at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 and walked to the food truck, where they ordered and then hitched a ride back to their King Road home.

Police said the driver is also not suspected in the crime.

Cameron and Smith, whose group has more than 90,000 members closely following the case, provided the video claiming it shows the young man in the hoodie was with Goncalves and Mogen before appearing on the food truck video. He is one of many people who have been subject to online speculation surrounding the case, which prompted police to warn web sleuths on Dec. 9 that online harassment and threats can be criminal acts.

"We can all scrutinize those couple of minutes at the food truck, but we just have to remember there was an entire evening before this," Cameron told Fox News Digital. "There’s more than just that one timestamp that we have into that evening."

The group arrived at a food truck around 1:40 a.m., and Goncalves and Mogen returned home just before 2 a.m., according to police.

"People are drawing the conclusion that he’s creepy from that [few] minutes, and I want to give a bigger picture," Cameron said. "He wasn’t just staring at them…He was with them prior."

The other victims, roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20, had returned to the house around 1:45 a.m., according to police.

Between 3 and 4 a.m., investigators say they were killed with what police have described as a "fixed-blade knife."

Authorities said last week that they believe a 2011 to 2013 white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the King Road house around the time of the slayings may lead them to "critical" information in the case.

They are also seeking more information about the evening of Nov. 12 and early the following morning.

Police have also asked the public to come forward with anything "unusual" downtown where Goncalves and Mogen were seen or related to a frat party at the Sigma Chi house, 200 yards away from the crime scene, where Kernodle and Chapin had spent much of the evening.