Idaho murders: Police still seeking Hyundai 33 days after campus coed massacre

Idaho police released a bare-bones update Friday, 33 days into their investigation surrounding a home invasion stabbing that left four University of Idaho students dead just steps off campus.

They are still examining surveillance video in and around Moscow and across a wider radius as they continue their search for a white car seen near the crime scene.

Investigators said last week that they believe the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra, model year 2011 to 2013, may have "critical" information in the case.

They continue to seek the public’s help cracking the case while downplaying concerns that the killer may be outside the state by now.

"We have investigators all across the nation; we have investigators all across the state with the state police and the FBI," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. "So we'll adapt to that and will continue to do our investigation."

Moscow police are receiving the assistance of dozens of investigators from both state police and the FBI.

Workers at a gas station in Juliaetta, about 40 miles southeast of the university, said detectives from as far away as Pocatello, on the southern end of the state, had asked about surveillance video in the case.

Police in Moscow and at assisting agencies are still trying to track down the car and looking through hours of surveillance video, according to the chief.

"We have looked at massive amounts of video footage, especially in the critical camera areas, and we looked at the 24 hours prior to and 24 hours after of those," Fry said. "And now we're look extending that out even further to other cameras in other timeframes."

Police are also asking for more information regarding the evening of Nov. 12 into the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The students were killed between 3 and 4 a.m., according to authorities, about an hour or two after they returned from separate nights out.

Goncalves and Mogen had gone downtown to the Corner Club bar and were seen at a food truck on their way back. Kernodle and Chapin had attended a frat party at a house 200 yards away.

"Anyone who observed unusual behavior near these areas or has video surveillance is asked to submit their tips," police say.

Fry vowed that investigators would continue to work through the holidays – as they did over Thanksgiving. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators.

Police are asking the public to call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.

