Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings

The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court.

Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document posted to the state's website instead.

The file shows that the court received a new affidavit from Latah Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson and a court memo on Feb. 8.

The filings themselves have not yet been made public.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson arrives at the Moscow Police Department on Thanksgiving Day. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital, Inset: @KayleeGoncalves/Instagram)

They come days after an attorney for one of the victim's families appealed the court's gag order – which has stifled public comment on the case from the prosecution, the defense, investigators and other officials and was amended last month to also restrict attorneys for the victims, witnesses and their families.

Shanon Gray, the attorney for 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves' parents, called the nondissemination order "facially overbroad and vague" and unconstitutional in a court filing last week.

"As attorney for one of the Victim’s families, I am allowed to relay to the media any of the opinions, views, or statements of those family members regarding any part of the case (as they are allowed to speak about the case under the First Amendment)," he wrote.

Kohberger is accused of killing Goncalves and three University of Idaho students in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022 – ambushing them with a knife as some slept in a six-bedroom house on King Road, just steps off campus.

The other victims were 20-year-old boyfriend and girlfriend Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-old Madison Mogen.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall speaks during a January 2023 hearing for Bryan Kohberger, inset, the suspect in the stabbing deaths of four students near the University of Idaho. (Kai Eiselein/Pool)

Two other roommates were not attacked, including one who told police she witnessed a masked intruder with "bushy eyebrows" leaving out the back door.

Kohberger had stalked the home at least a dozen times beforehand, according to a probable cause affidavit that has revealed most of the publicly known details about the investigation. Then, hours after the murders, allegedly revisited the scene before taking a lengthy drive down to the Lewis Clark Valley.

He is being held without bail on four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 26.