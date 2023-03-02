Idaho murders update: More Bryan Kohberger documents released in Pennsylvania, knife, phone, masks seized

A Pennsylvania court has unsealed additional documents in the Idaho student murders case, revealing that police seized a knife during a raid on the suspect's parents' home in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger at his parents' house in the Pocono Mountains on Dec. 30 during a nighttime tactical raid.

They searched the home, his car, the garage and a shed on the property.

The new warrants reveal police took a door panel from his car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, "maps and documents" and other items.

From the house, police seized several weapons, including a knife and a Glock handgun with three magazines. They took a cellphone, laptop, and black face masks as well as a black hat.

The list also includes a prescription, a "green leafy substance" in a container, vehicle paperwork and other documents, including a phone bill and a handwritten password, and a book "with underlining on page 118."

The 4 a.m. ambush attack killed 21-year-old University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, their 20-year-old housemate Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University during the attack, is accused of stabbing all four undergrads to death on Nov. 13, 2022. The schools are about seven miles apart.

According to previously released court documents, police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath near Mogen's body and recovered a DNA sample from the snap.

The genetics matched a familial sample taken from the trash outside Kohberger's parents' house.

On Tuesday, additional documents confirmed that police performed a buccal swab on the suspect when they arrested him on Dec. 30.

Kohberger is being held at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, without bail. His next court date is Monday, June 26. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

