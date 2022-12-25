Idaho murders: A look at victims' last steps before they went home

Nearly six weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their home near the school's campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, and police have yet to announce any suspects in the case.

All the victims, including 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were in a relationship, and 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, were stabbed multiple times, likely while sleeping, on the second and third floors of their off-campus home. Two roommates survived the attacks.

Prior to the attacks, Chapin and Kernodle were seen at a party at the university's Sigma Chi fraternity house on campus around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, a Saturday. They returned home around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The walk between the Sigma Chi house and the off-campus home where Kerndole and the other victims lived prior to the murders is about a five-minute walk.

The Moscow Police Department (MPD), which is leading the investigation into the quadruple homicide with help from state and federal officials, continues to ask for help in establishing Kernodle's and Chapin's timeline the night before they were killed.

Goncalves and Mogen spent the evening of Nov. 12 downtown. They were last seen at a popular college bar called The Corner Club and later appeared on video footage ordering from a food truck called the Grub Truck in Moscow's Friendship Square in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The walk between The Corner Club and Friendship Square is about 10 minutes.

From the Grub Truck, a private party drove Goncalves and Mogen home. Investigators have ruled out the driver as a suspect in the case.

MPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the crime scene around the time of the murders. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of the vehicle on that morning may have important information about the murders.

Officials believe the victims were stabbed between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning. Later that day, around noon, Moscow police officers responded to a 911 call reporting an "unconscious person" from the house where the murders occurred, but several people had gathered at the crime scene by the time police arrived, officials said.

The 911 call "originated from inside the residence" and came from one of the surviving roommates' cellphones, police said. Multiple people allegedly spoke to the dispatcher before officers arrived.

Investigators are now "sorting through" information on approximately 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that match the description of the one seen near the crime scene at the time of the murders.

Police are analyzing 113 pieces of physical evidence and about 4,000 photos from the scene. They had received an estimated 10,000 tips and leads as of Monday.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through tipline@ci.moscow.id.us and sending digital media here.

Authorities have also created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.