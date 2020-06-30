Human remains washed up near Alki Beach ID'd as 27-year-old man, 36-year-old woman

SEATTLE -- The two people whose remains washed up in bags near Alki Beach have been identified as a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Their bodies were found in bags last week at Duwamish Head in West Seattle.

Police said although it's an active homicide investigation, they don't believe the case is linked to any open investigations in the Puget Sound region.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office said their names will be released this week.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.