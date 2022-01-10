Expand / Collapse search

How you can help Washington flood victims

FOX 13 Seattle
Flooding over Lewis County, Washington on Jan. 7, 2022. (KPTV via FOX)

Last week's flooding has displaced several families and damaged their homes. 

GoFundMe has put together a list of verified pages that were created to help people affected by the flooding. 

"Our Trust and Safety team is working diligently to ensure donors are protected and all donations get to those in need in an expedient and safe manner," officials said. 

Below is a list of the verified fundraisers: 