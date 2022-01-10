How you can help Washington flood victims
article
Last week's flooding has displaced several families and damaged their homes.
GoFundMe has put together a list of verified pages that were created to help people affected by the flooding.
"Our Trust and Safety team is working diligently to ensure donors are protected and all donations get to those in need in an expedient and safe manner," officials said.
Below is a list of the verified fundraisers:
- Flood Help for Tripp and Corrina Jones
- Flooding of Black Heart Farm
- Help Joey and His Family Rebuild Their Farm
- Help our family fix flood damage and move
- Emergency flood relief
- Help the Hopkins Family Rebuild After Home Flood
- Our house flooded
- Flood cleanup
- Help Peris and family recover from flood disaster
- Help with our stay :))
- Me and my family lost everything in a flood