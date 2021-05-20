Holland America resumes Seattle to Alaska cruises after Congress passes bill for ships to bypass Canada

Holland America will resume Seattle-to-Alaska cruises starting July 24 after Congress passed a bill allowing ships to bypass Canada.

The legislation, called the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, is waiting for President Biden's signature.

The law would allow cruise ships to bypass Canada temporarily because Canada has banned cruise ships from its waters through February 2022. It's needed to counter an older law that requires foreign-based cruise ships to stop in another country when going between domestic ports.

Typically, the cruise lines would have stopped in Victoria or Vancouver, B.C., while en route to Alaska.

Bookings for the Holland America cruises are open for 10 Saturday departures that will operate from July 24 through Oct. 2.

The seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" itinerary calls at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan. They will cruise through Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage.

The cruise line said dining and entertainment will still be available on the ship.

