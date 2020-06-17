AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.

New guidelines for non-religious weddings, funerals in WA Phases 1-3

SEATTLE -- COVID-19 has given brides and grooms a lot more to worry about this year than just rain on their wedding day. The virus has certainly put a big damper on many couples big day, but a huge announcement Friday from Governor Inslee’s office is making saying I do, suddenly much more possible.

Suspended MLB season hits stadium vendors hard

SEATTLE -- It's the kind of evening that's just perfect for a baseball game -- a warm summer night -- yet you could likely hear a pin drop outside of the stadiums in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.

50 National Guard members start work on Washington jobless aid backlog

Fifty members of the National Guard started training on Thursday to help clear a backlog of unemployment benefit claims in Washington, and an additional 50 soldiers will join them in the coming weeks as the state works to resolve identify verification issues in the wake of fraudulent claims paid out during the coronavirus pandemic.