AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.
Amazon, Lowe’s give 'thank you' bonuses to front-line US employees as coronavirus cases surge
Amazon, Lowe’s and other major companies have announced bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of newly confirmed cases surge in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Thousands miss June rent payment, housing advocates warn of looming homeless crisis
Rent for the month of July is due in less than one week and an article in Friday’s Seattle Times reveals as many as 1 in 5 renters across the Seattle region might not be able to afford the payment.
Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores
Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.
Will Americans get a second coronavirus stimulus check? Your top questions answered
President Trump signaled this week that he supports sending a second round of direct cash payments to Americans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic lockdown.
It could take until end of July before tens of thousands of unemployment claims in limbo are resolved
On Thursday, the Employment Security Department confirmed that they have identified a small group of people dealing with bank accounts being frozen by mistake as the state battles with fraudulent claims.
US sent $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments to dead people
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.
Coronavirus pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
Chuck E. Cheese - where kids could be kids while parents nursed headaches - is filing for bankruptcy protection.
Cheese prices soar to record highs due to shifts in demand during coronavirus pandemic
As with many industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the cheese market appears to have been impacted as well, sending recent prices through the roof.
US inmates got coronavirus relief checks, and IRS wants them back
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent.
Only 47% of Americans are losing sleep over money despite pandemic: Study
Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a slowed-down economy, less than half of American adults are worried about money, according to a new Bankrate study.
Small businesses could receive second PPP loan under new proposal
Small businesses still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic lockdown could receive a second loan through the Paycheck Protection Program under new legislation introduced by a group of Democratic lawmakers.
Small Business Sunday: For Kirkland salon, a cloud is lifting
As counties slowly reopen, small businesses across the state are starting to welcome back customers.
New guidelines for non-religious weddings, funerals in WA Phases 1-3
SEATTLE -- COVID-19 has given brides and grooms a lot more to worry about this year than just rain on their wedding day. The virus has certainly put a big damper on many couples big day, but a huge announcement Friday from Governor Inslee’s office is making saying I do, suddenly much more possible.
King County approved for Phase 2 reopening; several counties move to Phase 3
OLYMPIA -- The state's most populous county has been approved for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Suspended MLB season hits stadium vendors hard
SEATTLE -- It's the kind of evening that's just perfect for a baseball game -- a warm summer night -- yet you could likely hear a pin drop outside of the stadiums in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.
Collective misery over unemployment benefit backlog leads to a community of support
SEATTLE -- Around 50 National Guard members arrived Thursday to help the Employment Security Department with the enormous backlog in claims. Another 50 are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.
50 National Guard members start work on Washington jobless aid backlog
Fifty members of the National Guard started training on Thursday to help clear a backlog of unemployment benefit claims in Washington, and an additional 50 soldiers will join them in the coming weeks as the state works to resolve identify verification issues in the wake of fraudulent claims paid out during the coronavirus pandemic.
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.
King County council member wants more capacity for small businesses pending Phase 2 approval
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- As King County waits to see if the state will approve its application to enter Phase 2, County Council Member Kathy Lambert said Phase 2 isn't good enough for her district.