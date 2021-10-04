Help detectives identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Bellingham

article

Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman.

Detectives describe him as a 25–35-year-old white man, 5’9" with a stocky build. He has brown hair, scruffy facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Detectives say the sexual assault occurred in the middle of August in the Byron Street area.

If you know his name or have any photos or other information to help police identify him, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or at P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Rewards are only paid on tips submitted to Crime Stoppers.

If you wish to contact Bellingham police directly:

Phone Tipline: 360-778-8611

Email Tipline: www.cob.org/tips

Det. McGinty: 360-778-8823

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Lummi Victims of Crime: (360) 312-2015

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: (360) 715-1563

WWU CASAS: (360) 650-3700

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: (360) 734-4616

