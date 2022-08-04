Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Health officials to give update on state's response to monkeypox outbreak

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Monkeypox
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Local health leaders will be giving an update Thursday morning to the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Cases continue to rise in the state.

As of Wednesday, 166 people in Washington have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, including one person who was exposed in another state, but tested positive in Washington, the health department said.

A majority of those cases are in King County – 144 cases have been reported.

All positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox.

Washington Department of Health to give update on monkeypox response

The Washington State Department of Health will be giving an update how local health leaders are responding to the monkeypox outbreak.

FOX 13 will stream Thursday's news conference at 10 a.m. in the player above.