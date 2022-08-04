Health officials to give update on state's response to monkeypox outbreak

Local health leaders will be giving an update Thursday morning to the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Cases continue to rise in the state.

As of Wednesday, 166 people in Washington have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, including one person who was exposed in another state, but tested positive in Washington, the health department said.

A majority of those cases are in King County – 144 cases have been reported.

All positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox.

