Governor Inslee and wife Trudi to give address on Covid-19 Thursday evening

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi will address the state this evening as Covid-19 cases continue to spike across Washington and the rest of the country.

The address starts at 5:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

Inslee will not take questions from the media after the address.

The governor's office did not give specifics on the speech other than the topic: Covid-19.

Inslee and the first lady's speech comes after days of warnings from state health officials about an alarming spike in cases.

State health officer Kathy Lofy, joined by state and county health officials, said Tuesday that cases have been steadily increasing since September, but the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.

Advertisement

RELATED: Patient dies after exposure to COVID-19 patient in Auburn hospital

Lofy said that she was particularly concerned about a potential surge in hospitalizations that would put a strain on hospitals. She said if the current trajectory of cases does not change, “we’ll need to take actions that will hurt our economy, and no one wants to do that again.”

Lofy and other officials said they know that people are experiencing fatigue from the ongoing pandemic, but stressed that upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving could further accelerate the spread of the virus and said people should only celebrate with those in their immediate households.

She urged people to stop socializing over the next several weeks, but if that was not possible, to limit socialization to no more than five people outside of one’s household per week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.