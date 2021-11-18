Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Inslee won’t add to Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

By AP News Staff
Published 
COVID-19 in Washington
Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee says he won’t pursue additional sweeping mandates to strengthen a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers at large employers.

President Joe Biden has ordered that companies with 100 or more workers require COVID shots starting in January. Instead of getting vaccinated, those workers could be tested weekly.

Inslee has said he was considering additional state orders to make the Biden mandate more strict.

Gov. Jay Inslee (FOX 13 Photo)

The governor’s announcement Thursday in a news conference signaled those additions to the federal mandate would not be pursued.

RELATED: Seattle school board urging state leaders to review COVID-19 vaccine for immunization requirements

Biden’s mandate is on hold after a stay was issued following multiple legal challenges after the rules were released.

