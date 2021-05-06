Gov. Inslee signs bill mandating schools provide free menstrual hygiene products

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill on Monday that would put free feminine hygiene products in Washington schools.

Starting at the beginning of the 2022 school year, districts and private schools must make menstrual hygiene products available at no cost in all gender-neutral bathrooms and bathrooms designated for female students in schools that serve students in grades six through 12.

The bill also states that if a school does not have gender-neutral bathroom, the products must also be available in at least one bathroom accessible to male students or in a school health room accessible to all students.

The products must include pads, tampons and similar items.

