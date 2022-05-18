Gov. Inslee announces new director for WA's police use-of-force investigation office

Washington Governor Jay Inslee appointed a director for the state's new police use-of-force investigation office.

Inslee held a press conference Wednesday and announced Roger Rogoff as the director of the Office of Independent Investigations (OII). Rogoff's appointment officially starts June 16.

The OII was established in May 2021 and is designed to "provide competent, unbiased, and thorough investigations of police use of deadly force," according to Inslee, but exists wholly removed from the police department to provide more transparency.

Rogoff most recently served as legal counsel for Microsoft, specializing in data privacy and public safety. Before that, he was a judge in King County Superior Court, and presided over juvenile court for three years. Inslee said Rogoff also worked 13 years as a senior deputy prosecuting attorney for King County, six years as an assistant U.S. Attorney, two years as a criminal defense attorney and served on the Washington State Criminal Justice Task Force.

Rogoff graduated from Emory University and earned a law degree at the University of Washington School of Law.