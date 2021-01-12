Gov. Inslee extends Capitol security efforts through Inauguration

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
18
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:40 AM PST until THU 12:43 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:09 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County

Gov. Inslee extends Capitol security efforts through Inauguration

By AP News Staff
Published 
Olympia
Associated Press
article

Washington State Patrol troops and National Guard outside the Capitol Campus in Olympia, WA on Sunday. Photo courtesy: Washington State Patrol

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday night said the Washington National Guard would continue to support security efforts at the Capitol at least through Inauguration Day "due to evolving intelligence on security threats" posed in all 50 state Capitols.

Washington state’s Legislature convened Monday amid a heightened security presence due to concerns about armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings. At least two people were arrested. A right-wing militia had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol before calling it off.

Tense beginning to Washington legislative session

There are new security perimeters and challenges during legislative sessions due to the Capitol riots last week.

Capitol campus buildings are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These unfortunate, necessary security precautions could last longer, but we are hopeful that we will soon see political temperatures cool and threat levels come down, bringing a related easing of these restrictions," Inslee said in an emailed statement.

Last Wednesday, people broke a gate outside the governor’s mansion and made it to the porch and front yard. That breach came hours after the pro-Trump siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Inslee said many roads and trails also will continue to be closed so people can peacefully assemble in non-restricted areas without the concern of vehicles impacting their activity while also allowing for emergency vehicle access.

"Law enforcement remains present to help ensure that all sides have the opportunity to legally exercise their free speech rights and peaceably assemble in non-restricted areas," he said.