'Go now' wildfire evacuation notice in place for areas southwest of Chelan

A Level 3 ‘go now’ evacuation notice has been put in place for two areas about five miles southwest of Chelan due to the ‘Stayman Flats’ wildfire.

Those who live on Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road should evacuate immediately, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management. This is south of the Columbia River.

Level 1 evacuations (which mean ‘stay alert, there is a fire in the area’) are in place for Little Butte Ranch Road, Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.

Level 1 remains on Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road. This applies to the north side of the road in this area.

At 4 p.m., the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 35 acres were burning.

As of 8 p.m., the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center reported that 750 acres were burning.

According to DNR, the fire appears to have started from natural causes, and there are about 62 people working to put it out.

Keep up to date on evacuation notices from Chelan County Emergency Management here.