Gia Fuda: Search intensifies, reward offered for info on missing Maple Valley 18-year-old

King County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help to find 18-year-old Giovanna ‘Gia’ Fuda of Maple Valley. Her family has not heard from her since she left their Maple Valley home Friday morning.

Gia’s 2008 Silver Toyota Corolla was found west of Stevens Pass on US Hwy 2 on Saturday by a WSDOT worker.

On Sunday, detectives determined that she had run out of gas. The car keys were gone and her purse was in the vehicle but it appears she did take some items with her including her phone which has been powered off. It’s possible she walked to get help.

Giovanna 'Gia' Fuda

King County Search and Rescue bloodhounds searched for her on Monday and Tuesday in case she walked from her car through the rough terrain to get help. They are back out today continuing to try to find her.

Detectives believe it is possible she got picked up by someone she did not know.

Detectives say her disappearance is considered suspicious and that she may be in danger. They have been looking for surveillance video of her or her vehicle. The area where her car was found has almost no cell phone service or cameras. If you know of any video, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.

Gia is 5’4” and 165 lbs. Please call 911 if you see her.

"I want my daughter back," said Bob Fuda.

Fuda is Gia's father. He is hoping that someone can provide any sort of clue to help find Gia.

“Somebody knows something. somebody knows something. I want that person to come clean. I want that person to come forward. I want my daughter back,” he pleaded.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information on Gia Fuda’s whereabouts. You can remain anonymous. If you have seen her or know what happened to her, submit an anonymous tip to detectives through the P3Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is a registered 501C3 non-profit organization. All rewards are paid based on donations from the public. Details and donations can be made at www.Crimestoppers.com.