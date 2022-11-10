Expand / Collapse search

'Ghost bike' stolen from memorial for teen cyclist hit and killed in Parkland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Parkland
Ghost bike stolen from memorial for Michael Weilert

Thirteen-year-old cyclist Michael Weilert was struck and killed while crossing State Route 7 in Parkland. A ghost bike at his memorial was stolen.

PARKLAND, Wash. - A "ghost bike" that was at a memorial for a Parkland teen cyclist, who was struck and killed while crossing the street, has been stolen. 

In July, investigators say a driver went through the crosswalk at State Route 7 and 134th Street South and hit 13-year-old Michael Weilert on his bike. He died at the scene. 

A ghost bike, which is an all-white bicycle left at the location of a cyclist's death, was placed at a memorial site for Michael on the corner of 134th and Pacific Avenue. 

His mother told FOX 13 that someone had cut the locks on the bike and stole it.

"I was shocked to see it wasn't here," said Amber Weilert. 

Weilert said the bike wasn't just a ghost bike but it had messages and signatures from family and friends. 

She's already been approached by people who want to help put a new ghost bicycle at the memorial but she's still hoping Michael's bike will be found. 