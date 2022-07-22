'Probably the worst thing I’ve had to deal with': Parents of 13-year-old killed on bike share their message

The parents of Michael Weilert, the 13-year-old boy killed on his bicycle in Parkland this week, are sharing their story in the hopes that no other parents ever deal with a similar tragedy.

On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., investigators say a 37-year-old woman drove through the cross-walk at State Route 7 and 134th Street South in Parkland and hit a 13-year-old boy on his bike.

The boy died.

His name was Michael Weilert.

"It’s indescribable. Probably the worst thing I’ve had to deal with in my whole life," said Michael’s father, David Weilert.

The deadly crash happened about a half mile away from where Michael lived.

His parents say one of the hardest parts of this tragedy is their son did everything right.

"He didn’t ride through a stop sign. He wasn’t just riding down the center of the road. He actually pushed the button. They waited. They did everything right," said David Weilert.

The family says they have felt some comfort in the last two days, hearing from the many people Michael affected.

"There was a lot of people who loved him, "said Amber Weilert, Michael’s mom. "He definitely made a mark in his thirteen years," she added.

Michael’s parents are devastated, but they are taking the time to share their story for a very specific reason. They hope talking about Michael will bring needed change and save other families.

"That’s why we’re here. I mean this tragedy that's happened to us, I could never, ever, imagine someone else having to go through it after we have," said David Weilert.

Law Enforcement say the incident is still under investigation, and it may take months before more information is available regarding what, if any, charges the driver may face.

The Weilert’s say they are planning a celebration of life for Michael near where the tragedy happened this Saturday.

The family has also created a gofundme to help with the expenses for Michael’s service.