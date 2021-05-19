Get the vaccine, get a free beer at participating Washington breweries

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is temporarily lifting a ban on handing out free alcohol as an effort to help get people vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, the board is allowing breweries and other licensed alcohol retailers to offer free beer to freshly vaccinated people.

It's optional for breweries to offer a free beer for vaccinated people. Double-check before you go.

Through June 30, customers will be allowed one free beer with proof of vaccination.

Find out more information here.

