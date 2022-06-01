Fugitive murder suspect shot, killed by police in Kent

A fugitive wanted for murder was shot and killed by police in Kent on Wednesday while officers were attempting to arrest the suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the 3500 block of S 222nd place in Kent before 6 p.m. to assist in bringing the suspect into custody.

According to a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the suspect charged law enforcement with a knife when they knocked the suspect's door.

An officer from SPD, a deputy from Snohomish County and a deputy from the U.S. Marshals Service fired their weapons.

The Seattle Police Force Investigation Team (FIT) will take over the investigation for the incident. An SPD spokesperson said it was difficult initially to determine jurisdiction for the investigation due to the number and level of agencies involved.

Law enforcement have not named the suspect or what murder they were wanted for.

Per SPD policy, any relevant body camera footage and the names of the officers will be released within 72 hours of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available.