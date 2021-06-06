Friends want justice after teen shot and killed in Arlington days before high school graduation

Friends are talking to Q13 News after a teenager was shot and killed in Arlington days before his high school graduation.

On Saturday, investigators reported a homeowner shot and killed a trespasser who refused to leave his property after repeated request.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the 19800 block of 106th Avenue Northeast in a neighborhood near River Meadows Park.

Friends say the man who was shot and killed is Todd Smith, a teenager, and senior at Arlington High School.

"I’m thinking about standing up on the stage and seeing the empty chair where our friend was supposed to be," said Daniel Schweizer.

Schweizer says he, Smith and several other friends were at a party Friday night celebrating their upcoming graduation.

The friends say Smith wandered away from the celebration at some point during the early morning hours, and they never saw him again.

"It still doesn’t feel real to me. It’s like it hasn’t registered in my head. I’ve cried all the tears that I’ve got. It still feels like I might see him again," said Conner Buffon.

Buffon was also at the party. He says he grew up with Smith. They had been friends for the last ten years.

Buffon says Smith was unarmed and disoriented in a neighborhood he was not familiar with.

"Everyone knows about Todd, and everyone knows he wasn’t a threat, and everyone knows he was a good kid, and that he did not deserve this," said Buffon.

The friends say the loss of life is already tragic, but seeing how people responded online to the initial report of the incident made this incident even harder to deal with.

"I see people saying, ‘that’s what he deserved.’ I can’t even explain how that makes me feel. It’s more than anger; it’s more than sadness. It’s literally unfair, because he was such a good kid," said Ashton Beidler.

The friends have created a petition in an effort to get charges brought against the person who shot and killed Smith.

Everett Police are investigating this incident at the request of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office because Smith was a family member of an employee with the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the person who shot and killed the teenager is cooperating with law enforcement.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made.



