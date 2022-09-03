Formerly missing Thurston County teen arrested, booked for murder

article

Two 16-year-olds were arrested Friday night in connection to a homicide investigation in Orting, where deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound inside his home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), one of the teenagers involved was the Olympia High School football player who went missing, and was later found safe last Thursday.

According to the PCSD, at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to a home near the corner of 190th St. E and 219th Ace. Ct. E. in Orting to do a welfare check. Deputies were told that the 51-year-old man who lived there had not shown up to work for four days.

When deputies got inside the man’s house, they found him dead with a gunshot wound, but there was no firearm nearby.

PCSD detectives and forensic investigators spent Thursday and Friday collecting evidence from the scene.

Authorities say detectives had enough evidence to develop probable cause and arrest two 16-year-old boys in connection to the case. Just after 8:00 p.m., both of them were taken into custody.

Both teenagers were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree murder, burglary in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

FOX 13 reached out to PCSD Sergeant Darren Moss, who confirmed that one of the 16-year-old suspects was Gabriel Davies, the Olympia High School football player who was reported "missing under suspicious circumstances" earlier this week, and later found safe.

On Aug. 31, Davies left his home in Olympia to attend his high school football practice. Davies never showed up at practice, and his car was found 14 miles from the high school near Tenino.

"Our deputies found a vehicle with items strewn about, a small amount of blood, inside the vehicle and a phone that had been shattered on the ground," said Lt. Cameron Simper with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing Thurston Co. teen found safe

At around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night, Davies was found safe near the 13600 block of Tilley Road South.

According to PCSD Sergeant Moss, there is a lot more information that will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story.