Flooding from Chehalis River closes roads in Thurston and Lewis counties

The Chehalis River was under a flood warning, Tuesday, and the river was forecasted to stay just below the moderate flood level. The high waters forced some roads in the South Sound to close. Emergency management departments in both Thurston County and Lewis County were closely monitoring road conditions and future heavy rains.

Just outside of Rochester, Independence Road SW was closed due to flooding. Signs were posted in the area encouraging drivers to find an alternate route and not go through the high waters. Officials with Thurston County Emergency Management said, fortunately, there are no structures in the path of the flooding. Still, crews were on standby just in case conditions get worse than expected.

As of Tuesday evening, there were no reports of damages or injuries from the high waters in Thurston County. Emergency management said crews can prepare sandbags upon request at no charge for anyone who feels they need them.

Just west of Centralia, a couple of rural roads were closed due to flooding. Lewis County Emergency Management directors said drivers should plan for more road restrictions in the area as more rain is expected through Wednesday.

Emergency management has a sandbagging station available near the Law and Justice Building, located at 350 W Main in Chehalis. The City of Centralia also has a station across the street from city hall. Shovels, bags and instructions are available on site.

