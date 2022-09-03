Firefighters free cow with head stuck in tree: ‘Udderly ridiculous’

article

A cow in England found itself in quite the predicament: its head was stuck in the fork of a tree.

Thanks to firefighters and an animal rescue adviser in Chilbolton, Hampshire, the cow is now free to mooo-ve along.

Firefighters said it took about an hour and 20 minutes for rescuers to cut into the tree and free the cow. How it got there is anybody's guess.

"Udderly ridiculous," the fire department joked on Twitter.