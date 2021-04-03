Fire that ripped through large construction site in South Seattle intentionally set

A fire that ripped through two mid-rise buildings under construction and caused $3 million worth of damage in South Seattle early Saturday morning was intentionally set.

According to Seattle Fire, firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to a fire at a construction site in the 2000 block of Rainier Avenue South.

The two 5-6 story buildings under construction were connected through a U-shape design. The fire spread from the middle section into both buildings.

Firefighters said they stopped the fire from fully engulfing the buildings. It took more than 2 hours to extinguish, and investigators have concluded it was set intentionally.

About an hour-and-a-half after that fire started, crews were called to a second fire on Bellevue Avenue East in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The building was unoccupied and slated for demolition. It took 32 minutes to put out the flames. Investigators say they don't know what caused the fire.

Anyone with information on the South Seattle fire can call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

