FBI arrest final suspect in 2010 Tacoma murder of 20-year-old Camille Love

The FBI has arrested the final suspect involved in the 2010 Tacoma murder of a 20-year-old woman.

Richard Charles Sanchez, 31, was arrested on February 10th in Mexico, FBI Seattle said in a release on Thursday. Sanchez is wanted for his involvement in the murder of a Tacoma woman, Camille Love. Gang members shot at her vehicle, killing Love and seriously injuring her brother.

Sanchez is also wanted in connection to a March 2010 murder of Saul Lucas-Alfonso, who was shot and killed after confronting people, including Sanchez, for ransacking a vehicle.

Sanchez was charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st degree and local arrest warrants were issued in 2010. In May 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez after charges with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

"Even though these crimes occurred a decade ago and the fugitives fled to other countries, the FBI never quit pursuing justice for Mr. Lucas-Alfonso and Ms. Love and their families. With Mr. Sanchez’s capture, the FBI and our international partners have now apprehended the last remaining defendant wanted in these cases," said Special Agent in Charge with the FBI Seattle division, Donald M. Voiret.

Sanchez has been extradited to the U.S. where he awaits charges in Pierce County.