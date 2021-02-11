Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

FBI arrest final suspect in 2010 Tacoma murder of 20-year-old Camille Love

By and Q13 News Staff
Published 
Q13 FOX

The FBI has arrested the final suspect involved in the 2010 Tacoma murder of a 20-year-old woman.

Richard Charles Sanchez, 31, was arrested on February 10th in Mexico, FBI Seattle said in a release on Thursday. Sanchez is wanted for his involvement in the murder of a Tacoma woman, Camille Love. Gang members shot at her vehicle, killing Love and seriously injuring her brother.

Sanchez is also wanted in connection to a March 2010 murder of Saul Lucas-Alfonso, who was shot and killed after confronting people, including Sanchez, for ransacking a vehicle. 

RELATED: State Supreme Court remands man's murder conviction in Camille Love case

Sanchez was charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st degree and local arrest warrants were issued in 2010. In May 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez after charges with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

"Even though these crimes occurred a decade ago and the fugitives fled to other countries, the FBI never quit pursuing justice for Mr. Lucas-Alfonso and Ms. Love and their families. With Mr. Sanchez’s capture, the FBI and our international partners have now apprehended the last remaining defendant wanted in these cases," said Special Agent in Charge with the FBI Seattle division, Donald M. Voiret.

Sanchez has been extradited to the U.S. where he awaits charges in Pierce County.

