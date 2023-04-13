Ferndale PD: 3 charged in 5-year-old's death after fentanyl was found in her blood

Three people were arrested in connection to the death of a five-year-old girl in Whatcom County after investigators discovered a fatal amount of fentanyl in her blood.

Police began their investigation after the child died at a residence in the 2300 block of Douglas rd. in Ferndale on March 8.

On Thursday, police arrested Melissa Welch and Cody Craig at their residence in Bellingham. The third suspect, Michael Doan, was taken into custody at his residence in Ferndale – which is where the young girl died.

All three were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

According to the Ferndale Police Department (FPD), Melissa and Michael are the parents of the five-year-old victim, and Cody is Melissa’s current boyfriend.

The FPD says all three suspects were together the night of the child’s death, and there is evidence that all of them were using fentanyl at the Ferndale residence.

Investigators searching the home found fentanyl, meth, methadone and other drug paraphernalia in areas that are easily accessible for a child.

Investigators also discovered that Melissa and Cody had been illegally distributing fentanyl days after the victim’s death.

An 8-year-old sibling who was also living in the home has received assistance from Child Protective Services, and has been relocated with other family members.

"The City asks that the community respects the family’s privacy during this difficult time," police said.

The FPD says these arrests were made possible with the assistance from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force.