FBI searching for Capitol rioter, believed to have Seattle ties

The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly assaulted an officer during the U.S. Capitol riots last year, and they believe he has ties to the Seattle area.

On Friday, the FBI Washington Field released new photos of the suspect on Twitter.

Shortly after, FBI Seattle responded saying the suspect has ties to the Seattle area.

The FBI is urging anyone who can help identify this man to call 1-800-225-5324 or visit their website to submit a tip. Since there are so many people that have not yet been identified in the riots, the FBI is urging anyone who submits a tip to remember mentioning "photo 96" in the tip.

