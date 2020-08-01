FBI investigating fatal shooting outside Tacoma's Emerald Queen Casino

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Emerald Queen Casino where one man has died.

A spokesperson for Puyallup Tribe of Indians said the Puyallup Tribe Police, Tacoma Fire Department and Tacoma Police Department responded to the shooting inside the south-parking garage at EQC around midnight on Saturday. Tribal officers assisted the on-site security to perform CPR on the victim, but the man was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. A male suspect fled on foot from the incident.

Tribal officers contacted the FBI and are investigating, as this is standard proceedure for incidents like this that happen on tribal grounds, officials said.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a robbery. Officials are working to gather video evidence from nearby Puyallup Tribe owned businesses.

It is unknown what lead up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.