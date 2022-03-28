Father of Oakley Carlson sentenced for child endangerment of another child

The father of a missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson is scheduled was sentenced Monday in a case regarding a different child.

The judge sentenced Andrew Carlson to 12 months. He is eligible for early release in August and will have a review hearing on Sept. 12 to review his court-ordered dependency evaluation. Should Carlson fail the evaluation, he will go back into custody.

Earlier this month, Carlson pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance. He changed his plea to guilty of the two felony counts.

Carlson and Jordan Bowers, Oakley Carlson's parents, were charged in December after deputies said that they had not been providing medication to another child in their care as required by her doctor for over a year. With that information, prosecutors charged Carlson and Bowers with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a felony.

Oakley Carlson has been missing since February 2021, and the charges are not connected to her disappearance but another 6-year-old who was living in their Oakville home.

Bowers appeared in court on Friday. She was charged with withholding medication from the other child and pleaded not guilty.

Investigators said the circumstances of Oakley's disappearance are suspicious. The parents claim the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this case please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram