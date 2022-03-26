Oakley Carlson mother in court facing charges related to other child

The mother of Oakley Carlson, the 5-year-old girl missing since Feb. 2021, appeared back in court Friday.

Jordan Bowers is charged with withholding medication from one of her other children, in a case unrelated to Oakley’s disappearance.

As part of the pre-trial hearing, a Grays Harbor County detective spoke to the judge about discovering the alleged neglect. Bowers' lawyer argued she should not have been asked about the medication, claiming they were trying to get an incriminating response.

The judge says the question was valid due to the child's safety.

Bowers' lawyer is required to get a witness list to the prosecution by April 4. It is unknown when the full trail will begin.

Bowers has pleaded not guilty to withholding medication, but Oakley Carlson’s father Andrew changed his plea to guilty last week.

Carlson is expected to be sentenced on Monday.

The last credible sighting of Oakley was more than a year ago, on Feb. 10, 2021. The Oakville girl disappeared after she was put back in the custody of her birth parents, Jordan and Andrew.

Grays Harbor County detectives are still investigating Oakley’s disappearance.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this case please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakley Carlson's dad Andrew Carlson pleads guilty to 2 counts of endangerment of another child

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: