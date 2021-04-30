Father of 8-year-old shot and killed in Federal Way released from jail with no charges filed

A father arrested this week in connection to the accidental shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter has been released from jail with no charges filed at this time.

Now, Federal Way investigators are asking for the public's help to find the shooter.

According to Federal Way police, the shooting happened Sunday inside an apartment on Pacific Highway South.

Initially, police said the child's father was handling a firearm when it discharged and sent a bullet through three walls. Eight-year-old Royal'lee Wallace was struck by the bullet and later died at a local hospital.

Thursday, Federal Way police released a new statement, saying the father had told detectives that he and his daughter were the only ones inside the apartment when the shooting happened. Police said he failed to tell them last weekend that there were two more people inside the home.

Investigators interviewed one of those men, and now they're trying to find the third man they believe could have killed the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121.

