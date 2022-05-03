Everett police investigating apparent homicide near storage facility

Everett police are investigating an apparent homicide in an industrial area just east of Interstate 5 along South 3rd Avenue.

Calls to 911 reported a shooting Tuesday morning and when police arrived, the suspect fled the area, police told FOX 13.

The shooting happened out of view from the main road at the Storehouse Mini-Storage facility.

The storage facility owner told FOX 13 News he has repeated problems with clients renting out units and then setting up shelter inside. He also believes multiple derelict vehicles and other homeless populations attract bad actors into the area.

Everett police have not shared updated details about to case or the victim.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.