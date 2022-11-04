Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

article

The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week.

According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.

Last week, the EPD’s Violent Crimes Reduction Unit identified the suspect, followed him to a local Subway restaurant and arrested him.

After the arrest, crews searched his apartment and found a safe containing numerous amounts of illegally possessed narcotics, and a stolen Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

The suspect was booked for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act with Intent and his arrest warrant for the drive-by shooting in Renton.

