Evacuations under way in parts of Pierce County; homes destroyed as wildfires burn across Washington

Multiple wildfires burning in Pierce County have destroyed several homes and prompted evacuation orders for some neighborhoods.

Air quality is expected to remain poor in western Washington throughout the day Tuesday. Everyone, especially those in sensitive groups, should stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity if possible.

A brushfire in Graham exploded overnight, burning 100 acres and gutting at least eight homes in the 15400 block of 240th Street East. Evacuation orders remain in place for the El Dorado Estates neighborhood as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Graham Fire Chief Steve Richards said no people have been injured, but some livestock may be missing.

Other fires are burning in the Sumner and Bonney Lake areas. Evacuation orders are in effect in those areas too. Text PCALERT to 888777 to sign up for additional updates.

Officials are warning people not to fuel the fires, 90 percent of which are human-caused:

-Avoid anything that can spark, from grills to mowers

-No cigarette butts out the car window

-If towing, secure all chains & don’t let them drag.

East Pierce Fire says the evacuation areas include Meyers Road in Bonney Lake and some areas along Sumner Tapps Highway East in Sumner. Winco Foods complex was evacuated as well.

A number of roads are closed in the area as of 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Check the latest Pierce County road closures here.

School has been canceled today in the Puyallup, Orting, Sumner-Bonney Lake and Federal Way school districts.

SR-410 is closed in both directions in several areas, including between 181st Avnue East and 166th Avenue East.

The wildfires burning in Pierce County are one of many burning across Washington state. On Monday alone, nearly 300,000 acres burned in Washington.

Fire crews are getting the upper hand on the state's largest fire, the Evans Canyon fire in Yakima and Kittitas counties, which has burned more than 75,000 acres.

The Cold Springs fire just south of Omak in Okanogan County is threatening the entire town of Mansfield and at least 150 other homes.

All of Mansfield has been evacuated, and the fast-moving fires destroyed 80 percent of the town of Malden in one day, according to NPR.