Evacuations ordered in parts of Pierce, Thurston counties as wildfires destroy homes

Multiple wildfires burning in Pierce County destroyed several homes early Tuesday morning and prompted evacuation orders for some neighborhoods. Later in the day, evacuations were also ordered for portions of Thurston County.

Air quality is expected to remain poor in western Washington throughout the day Tuesday. Everyone, especially those in sensitive groups, should stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity if possible.

Thurston County fire officials have implemented an evacuation notice for residents in the Mima, Bordeaux Road, Barboullat areas due to a large brush fire Tuesday evening. WA Department of Natural Resources says the fire is 35 acres in size.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office and West Thurston Fire said the reunification place for evacuees will be at Littlerock Elementary and an animal shelter will be available at the Thurston County fairgrounds.

Those needing assistance should contact TC Emergency Management at 360-867-2800.

Advertisement

According to The Olympian, the brush fire is reported 10 acres, moving southwest of Bordeaux and Mima roads.

A brushfire in Graham exploded overnight, burning 100 acres and gutting at least eight homes in the 15400 block of 240th Street East. Evacuation orders remain in place for the El Dorado Estates neighborhood as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Graham Fire Chief Steve Richards said no people have been injured, but some livestock may be missing.

Other fires are burning in the Sumner and Bonney Lake areas. Evacuation orders are in effect in those areas too. Text PCALERT to 888777 to sign up for additional updates.

Officials are warning people not to fuel the fires, 90 percent of which are human-caused:

-Avoid anything that can spark, from grills to mowers

-No cigarette butts out the car window

-If towing, secure all chains & don’t let them drag.

Pierce County and Kitsap County fire officials have implemented an immediate outdoor burn ban in the areas due to the rise in fire dangers and exhausted resources. This includes any outdoor recreational burning such as fire pits and charcoal burning.

East Pierce Fire says the evacuation areas include Meyers Road in Bonney Lake and some areas along Sumner Tapps Highway East in Sumner. Winco Foods complex was evacuated as well.

A number of roads are closed in the area as of 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Check the latest Pierce County road closures here.

School has been canceled today in the Puyallup, Orting, Sumner-Bonney Lake and Federal Way school districts.

WSDOT said on Twitter SR 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake will remain closed on Tuesday until further notice. A detour is available at SR 165 and 162.

SR-410 is closed in both directions in several areas, including between 181st Avenue East and 166th Avenue East. On Tuesday, WSDOT said SR 410 has an extended closure east of Enumclaw, between milepost 29 and 31, near Southeast Mud Mountain Road.

The closure will be in effect for the next several days. At this time, WSDOT says there are no detour options.

The wildfires burning in Pierce County are among the many wildfires burning across Washington state. On Monday alone, nearly 300,000 acres burned in Washington.

Fire crews are getting the upper hand on the Evans Canyon fire in Yakima and Kittitas counties, which has burned more than 75,000 acres.

The Cold Springs fire just south of Omak in Okanogan County is threatening the entire town of Mansfield and at least 150 other homes.

All of Mansfield has been evacuated, and the fast-moving fires destroyed 80 percent of the town of Malden in one day.