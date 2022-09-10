Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County

article

The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area.

Level 3, also known as ‘go now’ evacuations, are in effect for anyone living from Skykomish to Index, north of Highway 2. A level 3 notice was also given to people living from east Eagle Falls to the Grotto Area, as well. Those living east of Index up until Eagle Falls have been told to be prepared to leave at a moments notice.

Those orders impact several hundred homes between King and Shohomish counties, however, numerous people living in Everett, Snohomish, Bothell, Lake Stevens and Granite Falls received emergency alerts on their cell phones by mistake.

Adding to the confusion: those same areas have been inundated with hazy skies, and falling ash since early this morning as a result of the wildfire near Skykomish.

According to Sky Valley Fire, the alert was sent out to a wider audience than intended.

Online, the fire department wrote: "NO ONE WEST OF INDEX IS UNDER AN EVACUATION. IF YOU ARE WEST OF INDEX DISREGARD THE PREVIOUS EVACUATION ALERT."