Possible explosion, toxic fumes a concern as storage building burns in Puyallup

Residents near 15th Street SE and E Main Street in Puyallup are being told to evacuate the area due to a building fire nearby. Puyallup police say there are concerns of an explosion and/or toxic chemicals at the scene.

If you are within 1.1 miles of 15th Street and E Main Street, evacuate immediately.

Fire crews say the building is a cold storage facility and contains 1,000 lbs of anhydrous ammonia.

Officers have been knocking on doors getting residents out. A reverse 911 call has also gone out to residents impacted.

This is not a drill.

If you are a citizen evacuating due to the fire and need a location of safety to go to the Puyallup Nazarene Church on 7th Ave Southwest.

Police said there is no specified time for the evacuation to be over.

Avoid the area-- fire crews need clear roads to get to the scene.

It's unknown what sparked the fire.

An information line has been set up for residents or businesses needing information on the fire or evacuation. Call 253-841-5415.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram