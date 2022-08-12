Engaging with youth in Tacoma could help build positive connections, increase safety

As gun violence increases at a concerning rate in Tacoma, more children are at the center of those crimes. In one case, two teenagers were charged as adults for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot in July.

In the latest "Talks with the Chief" video series, Police Chief Avery Moore shared ideas of what he wants to see from officers to engage more with youth.

"We’re going to be available to the youth, we’re going to embrace them, and we’re going to spend some good quality time with them," said Moore in the video.

In his Talks with the Chief video, part of Moore’s message to officers was, "You’re driving down the street you see kids outside playing basketball, pull overtake a shot or two with them, talk to them. Let them know that we love them, we’re here for them, that we’re approachable."

It has been years since gangs and gang related violence have been this common in Tacoma– with more and more teenagers taking part. In some situations, teens are also getting arrested with guns in their possession.

At a time when there is little funding for staff and positive resources for kids, the R.I.S.E. Center is finding a way to support community. All under one roof there are dozens of programs offered at the center to help people find their path to a positive life.

"They start right here first, and we figure out what program and what the needs are," said Gerald Daniels, executive director of the R.I.S.E. Center.

One of the programs at R.I.S.E. is the El Comino Foundations for Multicultural Solutions, a program for people experiencing substance use and abuse. This includes counseling for children who may be struggling with substance use.

"Especially in younger ages starting in middle school, which was new for me. Like 12 years, 11-years-old, and the things that they were trying such as marijuana, but then like psychedelics and acid, all sorts of things," said Sherrell Young, a substance abuse counselor.

"Substance use issues are all over the place when it comes to crimes that people commit, it’s very prevalent. So, that’s what we’re experiencing now. So, if we can impact our youth, maybe we can reduce that going into the future," said James white, a substance abuse counselor.

Though members of the R.I.S.E. Center said they appreciate Chief Moore’s call for officers to get more involved with youth, some said they would question the sincerity of the officer’s actions.

"That’s great we interact with the community. But the kids are watching how you police the community. So, if you’re down the street harassing somebody, and they see that, it’s all for nothing," said Kenneth Moultry, outreach supervisor for R.I.S.E. Center.

Moultry, a former gang member in California, said a solution to support youth should start by using people like him who have lived that life and found a positive way out.

"People with shared lived experience can reach them, we can give them hope, we can show them that this thing is possible," said Moultry. "Before you can teach, you have to reach. And if you don’t have that shared lived experience, they’re not going to take you serious. They’re not going to see you as a person with a solution. Most of our kids out here lost hope in our system. Be it it’s just not happening at home or the streets are very influential—they’re more influenced by what they see."

"Citizens of the community not only just talk about change, but literally out their hand to the plow and be about change. I really would hope to see that because if a child does fall or begin to slip through the cracks, somebody is going to make sure that that child is picked up and we can make it to the finish line with them," said White.

Chief Moore said part of his crime reduction plan for the city is to create a youth program. It would focus on kids who have may have broken the law or just caught up with the wrong people. The children in the program would be connected to counseling and resources to help them make better decisions their future.