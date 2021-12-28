Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

Emergency proclamation issued in King County following snow storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Jeanné Clark, Dongho Chang//SDOT

KING COUNTY, Wash. - An emergency proclamation has been issued in King County following days of freezing cold weather and snow.

County executive Dow Constantine issued the emergency on Tuesday, after a snow storm swept through Western Washington. Local agencies have been working around the clock to clear wreckages and plow roads as the temperatures continue to plummet and pose traffic risks.

Constantine’s declaration grants him emergency powers to direct county personnel, services and equipment to where he wants.

Fees for yard waste disposal have been temporarily waived, to prompt homeowners to clean up their property. King County’s solid waste facilities will also have their hours changed, though Constantine’s declaration did not elaborate what those hours would be.

RELATED: Freezing temperatures persist with more snow ahead for Thursday

READ MORE: Cold weather shelters open in Snohomish County, dozens seeking refuge from the freezing temps

