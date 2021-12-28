Emergency proclamation issued in King County following snow storm

article

An emergency proclamation has been issued in King County following days of freezing cold weather and snow.

County executive Dow Constantine issued the emergency on Tuesday, after a snow storm swept through Western Washington. Local agencies have been working around the clock to clear wreckages and plow roads as the temperatures continue to plummet and pose traffic risks.

Constantine’s declaration grants him emergency powers to direct county personnel, services and equipment to where he wants.

Fees for yard waste disposal have been temporarily waived, to prompt homeowners to clean up their property. King County’s solid waste facilities will also have their hours changed, though Constantine’s declaration did not elaborate what those hours would be.

RELATED: Freezing temperatures persist with more snow ahead for Thursday

READ MORE: Cold weather shelters open in Snohomish County, dozens seeking refuge from the freezing temps

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: