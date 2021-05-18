Emerald City Comic Con returns to Seattle in December

article

Emerald City Comic Con, one of the country's largest comic cons, will return to Seattle in December after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel it last year.

The four-day pop culture extravaganza will be held Dec. 2-5 at the Washington State Convention Center downtown.

Vendors and headliners haven't been announced yet, but more details are expected as the event planning continues.

Past headliners have included actors Christopher Lloyd, George Takei, Rainn Wilson and scores of other stars.

The annual event is typically held in the spring, but the early stages of the coronavirus prevented it from happening last year.

It was scheduled for March 12-15, around the same time that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Organizers hoped to reschedule it for summer 2020, but pandemic restrictions were still in place.

