Eastbound I-90 closed on Snoqualmie Pass due to deadly crash involving pedestrian

Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

At 9:36 p.m. the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Twitter that the eastbound lanes were completely blocked off at milepost 34 near North Bend. At least one person is dead.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson announced on Twitter that the person who died in the crash was a pedestrian. Additionally, traffic is being diverted off of exit 34.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

WSDOT officials say the collision itself is completely blocking the roadway.

Details about what led up to the crash are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.