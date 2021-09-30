Dump truck crashes into multiple utility poles in Bellevue

article

A dump truck crashed into multiple utility poles Thursday morning in Bellevue.

According to Bellevue Police, the truck took out the poles before 10:00 a.m. on Lake Washington Blvd. between Newscastle Park and Ride and SE 60th St.

Crews asked the public to avoid the area while they worked to clear the road. Power and phone service in the area may be impacted.

The road reopened around 10:30 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram