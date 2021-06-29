DOH: You may still need your mask even as state reopens on June 30

Although Washington state is fully reopening its economy on June 30, the Secretary of Health’s mask order will remain in place even after that date, which means that people who are not fully vaccinated need to continue to wear a face mask in public indoor settings.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear masks in certain places, such as schools and health care settings.

Some private businesses may still require patrons to wear a mask.

Businesses and local authorities can set their own more protective mask requirements, even though some state restrictions are being lifted.

"Even though the economic reopening represents a return to a more normal life for people who are vaccinated, masks will still be part of daily life for many," said Dr. Umair Shah, Secretary of Health. "Masks will still need to be in your car, your pocket, your backpack – they’ll still be a part of your life as we start to transition into this new phase of recovery."

In most other settings, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask.

The Secretary of Health’s mask order has been amended to say that no one is required to wear a mask outdoors. People who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings, such as at sporting events, fairs, parades, concerts, and similar settings where it’s harder to maintain physical distance. No one is required to wear a mask during outdoor sports practice or competition, while swimming or when engaged in water sports and recreation.

Gov. Jay Inslee said the state could have reopened prior to June 30 if at least 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 28, 68.8% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Despite not reaching the 70% threshold, the state will still fully reopen on June 30.

