Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash

A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and hit-and-run.

Washington State Patrol Troopers said on July 4, Delgado was driving northbound on I-5 when he veered into another vehicle, causing it to flip over. 81-year-old John Farrar was killed and the 71-year-old driver, Christine Farrar, was seriously injured.

WSP said Delgado tried to run away from the crash, but witnesses stopped him. Troopers said he showed signs of impairment at the time of the crash and a warrant was obtained to take a blood sample.

He was charged on Aug. 24, but released pending blood analysis results.

"Of course at that point and time, we don't have blood results back yet so once those were obtained, then the warrant was issued," said Trooper Rick Johnson.

According to the charging documents, the blood toxicology report showed Delgado had been using cocaine and meth before the crash. Results showed 0.042 mg of Amphetamine, 0.21 mg of Methamphetamine and tested positive for Benzoylecgonine, the major metabolite of cocaine.

At the time of the crash, Delgado had two warrants out for his arrest.

He has previously been convicted for attempted forgery, DUI, DUI involving alcohol/drugs, driving with a suspended license and disorderly conduct involving intoxication from drugs or alcohol.

"The Defendant is a repeat DUI offender who cannot refrain from driving impaired. At the time of this collision resulting in loss of life and significant injuries, his privilege to drive was suspended," court documents from August said.