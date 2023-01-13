DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Police arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Renton Thursday afternoon. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect made statements saying he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo was arrested in Tacoma, Washington following the investigation into Thursday’s shootings. In his first court appearance on Friday, A King County judge found probable cause for three counts of first-degree assault, and set bail at $3 million.

TIMELINE OF THURSDAY’S SHOOTINGS

1:22 p.m.: According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), police received a 911 call for an assault that happened inside a Safeway at the 200 block of S. 3rd St. The 76-year-old victim told police he was standing in line to buy lottery tickets, when Diallo pushed him to the ground from behind. Diallo then left the store and was seen driving a gold Dodge Journey. The victim was uninjured.

1:22 p.m.: The RPD says they were advised that a suspect had fired multiple shots into a car near a strip mall on 64 Rainier Ave. S. When police arrived, they found the victim's unoccupied vehicle on the side of the street with at least seven bullet strikes. The victim was found inside a nearby store with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and torso. Authorities say the 57-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Diallo's gold Dodge Journey was captured on surveillance video fleeing the scene.

1:42 p.m.: Officers were then dispatched to another shooting in the 200 block of SW Grady Way. When they arrived to the scene, they found a 42-year-old man laying in the service area of a Kia car dealership with gunshot wounds in his legs, hips and wrist. Medics arrived and took the victim, an employee at the dealership, to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim has since been released.

2:09 p.m.: The King County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a shooting in SeaTac at the intersection of 160th St. and 34th Ave. S. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim was found laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the torso. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, multiple witnesses told police that the suspect had stopped in the middle of the road of the intersection. Diallo then allegedly had a brief interaction with the victim, shot him at point-blank range "four or five times", and drove away.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 injured in seemingly random shooting spree from Renton to Sea-Tac, suspect in custody

King County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle driving in Tacoma. Deputies pulled the suspect over and took him into custody without incident.

COURT DOCUMENTS

According to court documents, Diallo stated that he does not like "Black people" multiple times as he was being interviewed by RPD detectives. He stated that he does not like spending time with "Black people", because "they are always killing each other".

All three of the victims who were shot by Diallo, and the man who was pushed to the ground inside the Safeway, were all Black men.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors say they anticipate getting the required documents for a charging decision early next week, and intend to take immediate action.

The next court update is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.