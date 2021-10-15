Washington Department of Corrections officer accused of planning own shooting

A Washington State Department of Corrections officer who was shot and injured is now accused of planning his own shooting, according to probable cause documents.

Last week, deputies responded to a shooting at the Department of Corrections office in Shelton.

Investigators said a community corrections officer was shot and injured as he was getting out of his car. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries to his torso. As of last week, Mason County deputies were unable to locate or provide a description of any suspects.

According to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the DOC employee was interviewed and inconsistencies started to show in his statement.

Security footage from the jail was recovered showing a car blacked out leaving the scene at the same time of the shooting.

On Thursday, the officer was interviewed again and during the interview he admitted he talked his sister into shooting him, according to probable cause.

Detectives spoke with the sister and she confirmed he asked her to shoot him.

Documents said the officer gave her the gun the day before the shooting.

Investigators said his sister went to the office because he told her "there were no cameras and no one would know it was her."

On the day the officer was shot, his sister drove around and parked a few feet away from his car.

According to probable cause, the officer pointed to where she should shoot him. From inside her car, she fired one round, which hit his forearm, went through his lower back and excited from his abdomen.

She then drove away from the scene and went home where "she placed the spent shell casing in a small cardboard box in her bedroom and left the pistol in her vehicle," documents said.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and detectives recovered the firearm and shell casings.

After the officer's interview, he was booked into the Mason County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal conspiracy assault, drive by shooting, criminal conspiracy drive-by shooting and false reporting.

His sister was arrested and booked into the Mason County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal conspiracy assault, drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy drive-by shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is not known.

